Jeannette Sinclair Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeannette Sinclair (born 1928) is an English soprano. She sang a variety of roles as a principal soprano at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and at Glyndebourne Festival Opera, during the 1950s and 1960s. Her work for the BBC encompassed opera, oratorio and many recitals of lieder, English song and French chanson, light music and appearances at the BBC Henry Wood Promenade concerts, 1960-9.
Jeannette Sinclair Tracks
Three Little Maids
Elsie Morison
Three Little Maids
Three Little Maids
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1969-09-01T12:33:42
1
Sep
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-02T12:33:42
2
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1965-07-19T12:33:42
19
Jul
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-18T12:33:42
18
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-07T12:33:42
7
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
