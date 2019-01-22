New York City Opera Orchestra
New York City Opera Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e08afc07-8a31-4dba-8b1e-54d1b1d86e95
New York City Opera Orchestra Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
Philip Glass
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
Last played on
Satyagraha - Act 3, part 3
Philip Glass
Satyagraha - Act 3, part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Satyagraha - Act 3, part 3
Last played on
Night Waltz (A Little Night Music)
Stephen Sondheim
Night Waltz (A Little Night Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Night Waltz (A Little Night Music)
Last played on
Satyagraha - Act 1. Tolstoy; Scene 3 - The Vow
Philip Glass
Satyagraha - Act 1. Tolstoy; Scene 3 - The Vow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Satyagraha - Act 1. Tolstoy; Scene 3 - The Vow
Last played on
Satyagraha - Finale, Act III "Martin Luther King"
Philip Glass
Satyagraha - Finale, Act III "Martin Luther King"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Satyagraha - Finale, Act III "Martin Luther King"
Last played on
Satyagraha - Opera In 3 Acts
Philip Glass
Satyagraha - Opera In 3 Acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Satyagraha - Opera In 3 Acts
Singer
Last played on
Make our Garden Grow
David Glen Eisley
Make our Garden Grow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Make our Garden Grow
Last played on
Back to artist