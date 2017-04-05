Martin Lee Gore (born 23 July 1961) is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist, record producer, remixer, and DJ. He is one of the founding members of the band Depeche Mode, and has written the majority of their songs. His work spans over four decades. His best-known compositions include ""See You", "Personal Jesus", "Enjoy the Silence", "Stripped", "It's No Good", "In Your Room", "Strangelove", "I Feel You", "People Are People", "Master and Servant", "Precious", "A Question of Time", "Policy of Truth", "Everything Counts", "Behind the Wheel", "Shake the Disease" and "Never Let Me Down Again".

In addition to composing music and writing lyrics for the majority of Depeche Mode's songs, Gore has also been the lead singer on some of them (examples include "Somebody", "A Question of Lust", "Home", and "One Caress"). He has been a backing singer on many others.

In 1999, Gore received the Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for "International Achievement".