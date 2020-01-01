Skipper Wise (born Bernard Louis Wise; March 6, 1957) is an American singer/songwriter/musician and entrepreneur born in Los Angeles.

In 1983, he fronted the contemporary jazz group, Windows, which delivered four top 10 radio records punctuated by the album, "The French Laundry," which reached number one on the radio charts. Wise's solo debut onto the music scene came with the 1989 Top 30 Single, "Standing Outside in the Rain" on the European pop charts. Partnering with producer Les Pierce [3] in 1994, Colour Club was born, delivering three albums from JVC America, with the self-titled album reaching number seven on the radio charts. Several videos and singles in the US and Japan helped establish Colour Club as a pioneer in the acid jazz movement of the 1990s. Best known for his music recording career, Wise is also the co-founder of Blue Microphones, the highly respected audio manufacturer. In 1999, Skipper left the music industry to dedicate his time and passion full-time to Blue Microphones.