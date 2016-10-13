Claude DelangleBorn 1957
Claude Delangle
1957
Claude Delangle Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Delangle is a French classical saxophonist. He has been teaching saxophone at the National Superior Conservatory of Music of Paris since 1988. He played in the famous "Quatuor Adolphe Sax Paris" with Jacques Baguet, Bruno Totaro and Jean-Paul Fouchécourt. He was very implicated during the 1980s in developing the contemporary repertory of all the saxophone's family. He is very influenced by Luciano Berio, Betsy Jolas and Japanese music. He studied Saxophone with Serge Bichon at the conservatory of Lyon and Daniel Deffayet in Paris.
Claude Delangle Tracks
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Paule Maurice
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Jean Harlow's Epitaph, Op.164
Charles Koechlin
Jean Harlow's Epitaph, Op.164
Jean Harlow's Epitaph, Op.164
Claude Delangle Links
