The Mighty DiamondsFormed 1969
The Mighty Diamonds
1969
The Mighty Diamonds Biography (Wikipedia)
Mighty Diamonds are a Jamaican harmony trio, recording roots reggae with a strong Rastafarian influence. The group was formed in 1969 and remains together as of 2012. They are best known for their 1976 debut album Right Time produced by Joseph Hoo Kim and the 1979 release Deeper Roots.
The Mighty Diamonds Tracks
Pass The Kouchie
Pass The Kouchie
I Need A Roof
I Need A Roof
Ghetto Living
Ghetto Living
Right Time
Right Time
Keep On Moving
Keep On Moving
Danger In Your Eyes
Danger In Your Eyes
The Roots is there / The dub is there
The Roots is there / The dub is there
Country Living
Country Living
Tonight I'm Gonna Take It Easy
Tonight I'm Gonna Take It Easy
Africa
Africa
Lay Lady Lay (Dub)
Lay Lady Lay (Dub)
Putting On The Ritz
Putting On The Ritz
Ku Deh
Ku Deh
Shame and Pride
Shame and Pride
Jah Will Work It Out
Jah Will Work It Out
The Way You Walk
The Way You Walk
Morgan the Pirate
Morgan the Pirate
Medley Combo
Medley Combo
Hypocrite (Dubplate)
Hypocrite (Dubplate)
Gates Of Zion
Gates Of Zion
Them Free the Sess Abroad
Them Free the Sess Abroad
Have Mercy
Have Mercy
Identity
Identity
