Emily Denton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e085865d-9a55-499c-8589-458a9a2618b5
Emily Denton Performances & Interviews
- I've Got Something - Emily Dentonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tdcc5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tdcc5.jpg2017-02-19T14:00:55.000ZSinger Emily Denton performs a track in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tdc1g
I've Got Something - Emily Denton
- I Don't Mind - Emily Dentonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04td968.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04td968.jpg2017-02-19T13:09:08.000ZSinger Emily Denton performs in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04td8l0
I Don't Mind - Emily Denton
- Wake Up Next To Me - Emily Dentonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04td853.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04td853.jpg2017-02-19T12:53:42.000ZSinger Emily Denton performs a track in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04td768
Wake Up Next To Me - Emily Denton
Emily Denton Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist