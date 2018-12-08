Dennis Locorriere: "We didn't want to trash hotel rooms, we had families and responsibilities!" https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047twcn.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047twcn.jpg 2016-09-14T14:55:00.000Z The Dr Hook singer talks about his career and his Timeless World Tour. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047tx7q

8:00