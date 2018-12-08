Dennis LocorriereBorn 13 June 1949
Dennis Locorriere
1949-06-13
Dennis Locorriere Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Michael Locorriere (born June 13, 1949; Union City, New Jersey, United States) is the American lead vocalist and guitarist of the soft rock group Dr. Hook (formerly Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show).
Dennis Locorriere Performances & Interviews
Dennis Locorriere: "We didn't want to trash hotel rooms, we had families and responsibilities!"
2016-09-14
The Dr Hook singer talks about his career and his Timeless World Tour.
Dennis Locorriere: "We didn't want to trash hotel rooms, we had families and responsibilities!"
Dennis Locorriere Live in Session
2014-04-06
Dennis performed two songs live on Weekend Wogan, including a stirring rendition of Sylvia's Mother
Dennis Locorriere Live in Session
Dennis Locorriere Tracks
Shine Son
Dennis Locorriere
Shine Son
Shine Son
A Little Bit More [Live]
Dennis Locorriere
A Little Bit More [Live]
A Little Bit More [Live]
Sylvia's Mother [Live]
Dennis Locorriere
Sylvia's Mother [Live]
Sylvia's Mother [Live]
Cover Of The Rolling Stone And The Millionaire Medley (Live In Session)
Dennis Locorriere
Dennis Locorriere
Cover Of The Rolling Stone And The Millionaire Medley (Live In Session)
Dance On Daddy's Feet
Dennis Locorriere
Dance On Daddy's Feet
Dance On Daddy's Feet
I Gave Her Comfort
Dennis Locorriere
I Gave Her Comfort
I Gave Her Comfort
She Don't Care
Dennis Locorriere
She Don't Care
She Don't Care
Standing As Tall As I Can
Dennis Locorriere
Standing As Tall As I Can
Standing As Tall As I Can
I'm Impressed With Myself
Dennis Locorriere
I'm Impressed With Myself
Dennis Locorriere Links
