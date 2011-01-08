The DraytonesFormed 2006
The Draytones
2006
The Draytones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Draytones are an Anglo-Argentine music group formed in London, England in 2006. The same year they signed a record deal with 1965 Records, an independent record label based in London.
The Draytones Tracks
Keep Loving Me
