Mary WeissBorn 28 December 1948
Mary Weiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e080ca42-e12f-4e3f-a1c5-842dd30d302c
Mary Weiss Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Weiss (born December 28, 1948) is an American pop music vocalist, best known as the lead singer of The Shangri-Las in the 1960s. She then vanished from the music scene for decades, returning in 2007 to record her first solo album with Norton Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Weiss Tracks
Sort by
A Certain Guy
Mary Weiss
A Certain Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Certain Guy
Last played on
Mary Weiss Links
Back to artist