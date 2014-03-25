Martyr DefiledFormed November 2007
Martyr Defiled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e08082a0-ff43-49b0-ab9e-931972445c73
Martyr Defiled Tracks
Sort by
616 VERSION 0000-0400
Martyr Defiled
616 VERSION 0000-0400
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Demons In The Mist
Martyr Defiled
Demons In The Mist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martyr Defiled Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist