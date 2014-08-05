Mingo Fishtrap
Mingo Fishtrap
Mingo Fishtrap Biography (Wikipedia)
Mingo Fishtrap is a soul and funk band based in Austin, Texas. They were formed in the mid-1990s in Denton, Texas. The band consists of Roger Blevins, Jr. Guitar/Lead Vocals, Chip Vayenas Drums/Vocals, Dane Farnsworth Organ/Keyboards, Roger Blevins Sr. Bass, Steve Butts Trumpet/Flügelhorn, Dan Bechdolt Tenor Saxophone. They have, with a few personnel changes over the years, released six albums and one concert video.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
