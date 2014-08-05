Mingo Fishtrap is a soul and funk band based in Austin, Texas. They were formed in the mid-1990s in Denton, Texas. The band consists of Roger Blevins, Jr. Guitar/Lead Vocals, Chip Vayenas Drums/Vocals, Dane Farnsworth Organ/Keyboards, Roger Blevins Sr. Bass, Steve Butts Trumpet/Flügelhorn, Dan Bechdolt Tenor Saxophone. They have, with a few personnel changes over the years, released six albums and one concert video.