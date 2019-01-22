SinnamonFormed 1982. Disbanded 1994
Sinnamon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e07d4a1d-de57-4c28-8386-020a7b6d391d
Sinnamon Biography (Wikipedia)
Sinnamon was an American female R&B vocal trio, consisting of Connecticut natives Barbara Fowler, Marsha Carter, and Melissa Bell from New York City. The group went through an abrupt development from a minimalist contemporary R&B sound of post-disco which was dropped after a third release, moving towards mild freestyle and radio-friendly house music but still preserving their R&B affiliation. Bell is currently a writer, living in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sinnamon Tracks
Sort by
I Need You Now
Sinnamon
I Need You Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need You Now
Last played on
Thanks To You
Sinnamon
Thanks To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thanks To You
Last played on
I Need You Now (Moplen Re-Edit)
Sinnamon
I Need You Now (Moplen Re-Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinnamon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist