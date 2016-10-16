Alex PrestonAmerican Idol. Born 6 May 1993
Alex Preston
1993-05-06
Alex Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Preston Philbrick (born May 6, 1993), better known as Alex Preston, is an American singer from Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, who was a finalist on the thirteenth season of American Idol, coming in third place. On July 21, 2015, he released his debut self-titled album.
Just Let Go (VIP Mix)
Get So (Kyro remix)
