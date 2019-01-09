John Otway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03bxqj6.jpg
1952-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e07aa017-b87f-4246-aac0-3b0553359931
John Otway Biography (Wikipedia)
John Otway (born 2 October 1952 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, England) is an English singer-songwriter who has built a sizeable cult audience through extensive touring.
John Otway Performances & Interviews
John Otway's Montserrat adventure
2017-05-25
John talks about being one of the first people to record on the island since The Rolling Stones.
John Otway’s Montserrat adventure
John Otway Tracks
Really Free
John Otway
Really Free
Really Free
Really Free
Last played on
Bunsen Burner
John Otway
Bunsen Burner
Bunsen Burner
Bunsen Burner
Last played on
Really Free
John Otway
Really Free
Really Free
Really Free
Last played on
Headbutts
John Otway
Headbutts
Headbutts
Headbutts
Last played on
Beware Of The Flowers
John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett
Beware Of The Flowers
Beware Of The Flowers
Performer
Beware Of The Flowers
Performer
Last played on
Body Talk
John Otway
Body Talk
Body Talk
Body Talk
Last played on
I Am the Walrus
John Otway
I Am the Walrus
I Am the Walrus
I Am the Walrus
Last played on
Racing Cars (Jet Spotter Of The Track) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
Racing Cars (Jet Spotter Of The Track) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Racing Cars (Jet Spotter Of The Track) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Racing Cars (Jet Spotter Of The Track) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
21 Day (With Remission) My Baby Will Be Out Of Prison (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
21 Day (With Remission) My Baby Will Be Out Of Prison (Paris Theatre, 1980)
21 Day (With Remission) My Baby Will Be Out Of Prison (Paris Theatre, 1980)
21 Day (With Remission) My Baby Will Be Out Of Prison (Paris Theatre, 1980)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Paris Theatre, 1980)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Paris Theatre, 1980)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Cheryl's Going Home (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
Cheryl's Going Home (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Cheryl's Going Home (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Cheryl's Going Home (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Who's Birthday Is It (Everybody's Gonna Sing) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
Who's Birthday Is It (Everybody's Gonna Sing) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Who's Birthday Is It (Everybody's Gonna Sing) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Who's Birthday Is It (Everybody's Gonna Sing) (Paris Theatre, 1980)
The Highway Man (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
The Highway Man (Paris Theatre, 1980)
The Highway Man (Paris Theatre, 1980)
The Highway Man (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Body Talk (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
Body Talk (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Body Talk (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Body Talk (Paris Theatre, 1980)
In My Time Of Dying (Paris Theatre, 1980)
John Otway
In My Time Of Dying (Paris Theatre, 1980)
In My Time Of Dying (Paris Theatre, 1980)
In My Time Of Dying (Paris Theatre, 1980)
Geneve
John Otway
Geneve
Geneve
Geneve
Louisa On A Horse
John Otway
Louisa On A Horse
Louisa On A Horse
Misty Mountain
John Otway
Misty Mountain
Misty Mountain
Misty Mountain
I Shouldn't Be Doing This
John Otway
I Shouldn't Be Doing This
I Shouldn't Be Doing This
I Shouldn't Be Doing This
Last played on
Five Kisses
John Otway
Five Kisses
Five Kisses
Five Kisses
Last played on
Real Tears From Both Eyes
John Otway
Real Tears From Both Eyes
Real Tears From Both Eyes
Real Tears From Both Eyes
Last played on
Dancing With Ghosts
John Otway
Dancing With Ghosts
Dancing With Ghosts
Dancing With Ghosts
Last played on
House of the Rising Sun
John Otway
House of the Rising Sun
House of the Rising Sun
House of the Rising Sun
Last played on
Baby's in The Club
John Otway
Baby's in The Club
Baby's in The Club
Baby's in The Club
Last played on
Green Green Grass Of Home
John Otway
Green Green Grass Of Home
Green Green Grass Of Home
Green Green Grass Of Home
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
John Otway
The Salty Dog, Manchester, UK
15
Mar
2019
John Otway, John Otway & The Big Band
The Flowerpot, Derby, UK
10
May
2019
John Otway
Community Centre, Southend On Sea, UK
25
May
2019
John Otway
Strings Bar & Venue, Newport, UK
31
May
2019
John Otway, Gecko, Attila the Stockbroker, Wonk Unit, Eastfield, John Hegley, pussyliquor, Muddy Summers & the Dirty Field Whores, Fish Brothers, Rebel Control, Efa Supertramp, Dakka Skanks, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Interrobang!? (UK) and naomi bedford and paul simmonds
Church Farm, Coombes Lancing, Brighton, UK
John Otway Links
