Hotlegs was a short-lived English band best known for its hit single "Neanderthal Man" in 1970. The band consisted of Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and – briefly – Graham Gouldman. In 1972, the band was relaunched as 10cc.

According to Eric Stewart, in the 2009 BBC radio documentary The Record Producers, the band's name came about because "there was a lovely girl at the time, a receptionist called Kathy, and she used to wear these hot pants, and we always used to call her "hot legs", and so we thought we'll call the group Hotlegs".