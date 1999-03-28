Kelontae GavinBorn 28 March 1999
Kelontae Gavin
1999-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e072fdff-f7fb-4ab1-8331-9cbba02d9814
Kelontae Gavin Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelontae Gavin (born March 28, 1999) is an American gospel singer and worship leader who is known for the gospel radio singles, “No Ordinary Worship” and “Higher.”
