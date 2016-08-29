Square OneSoca band. Formed 1996
Square One
1996
Square One Biography (Wikipedia)
Square One is a Barbadian soca band, formed in December 1986. They continued until 2004, splitting up after singer Alison Hinds left the group. They re-formed in 2010.
Square One Tracks
Ragamuffin
Square One
Ragamuffin
Ragamuffin
Faluma
Square One
Faluma
Faluma
Togetherness
Square One
Togetherness
Togetherness
Carnival Baby (B'dos)
Square One
Carnival Baby (B'dos)
Carnival Baby (B'dos)
Raggamuffin (Dub Child Remix)
Square One
Raggamuffin (Dub Child Remix)
