BlackoBorn 5 February 1979
Blacko
1979-02-05
Blacko Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Appela better known as Blacko, also known as Afrikaf, Tikaf Lakour, Solitary Lion and Black Renega (born in Montfermeil, (Seine-Saint-Denis, France on 5 February 1979) is a French singer and hip hop artist of Réunion origin. He was member of the hip hop group Sniper from 1997 until his departure in July 2007. After his split, he has moved to solo performances.
Blacko Tracks
This Far (feat. Blacko)
42six
This Far (feat. Blacko)
This Far (feat. Blacko)
Last played on
Million Ways
Ken Samson
Million Ways
Million Ways
Last played on
