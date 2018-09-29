Karl Appela better known as Blacko, also known as Afrikaf, Tikaf Lakour, Solitary Lion and Black Renega (born in Montfermeil, (Seine-Saint-Denis, France on 5 February 1979) is a French singer and hip hop artist of Réunion origin. He was member of the hip hop group Sniper from 1997 until his departure in July 2007. After his split, he has moved to solo performances.