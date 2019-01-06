Secondcity
Secondcity Biography (Wikipedia)
Rowan John Harrington (born 28 January 1987), better known by his stage name Secondcity, is an American-born British DJ and producer, best known for his song "I Wanna Feel", which peaked to number 1 on the UK Singles Chart.
I Wanna Feel
Tomorrow's World
Untitled
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Ibiza: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e452fx
San Rafael, Ibiza
2014-08-02T16:09:41
2
Aug
2014
Ibiza: 2014
San Rafael, Ibiza
