Marion are an English Britpop band, formed in 1993 in Macclesfield, Cheshire. The band's classic lineup featured frontman Jaime Harding (born Jaime Brian Harding), guitarist Phil Cunningham, guitarist Tony Grantham, bassist Nick Gilbert and drummer Murad Mousa.

The band released two studio album before splitting up in 1999, due to Harding's heroin addiction which saw him stop turning up to rehearse with the band that year.

In 2006, Harding and Cunningham recruited a new set of musicians and reformed the band. They started working on new material, having played their first live gig together as Marion in seven years on 1 April 2006 in Bath. They followed this up with sold-out shows in Manchester and London in September 2006.

The original lineup of the band reformed, minus drummer Murad Mousa who was replaced by Jack Mitchell, in September 2011. In Summer 2015, it was revealed that Harding was continuing with the band with himself as the sole original member of the band involved.