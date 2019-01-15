Iris DeMentBorn 5 January 1961
Iris DeMent
1961-01-05
Iris DeMent
Iris Luella DeMent (born January 5, 1961) is an American two-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter. DeMent's musical style includes elements of folk, country and gospel.
Iris DeMent Tracks
In Spite Of Ourselves
John Prine
Our Town
Iris DeMent
Wildwood Flower
Emmylou Harris
Merry Christmas
Malcolm Holcombe
Are You Tired of Me Darling
Nanci Griffith
Go On ahead and go home
Iris DeMent
Hobo Bill's Last Ride
Iris DeMent
The Train Carrying Jimmie Rogers Home
Iris DeMent
Let The Mysery Be
Iris DeMent
Gone By The Ol' Sunrise
Malcolm Holcombe
Easy's Getting Harder Every Day
Iris DeMent
I Don't Wanna Disappear
Malcolm Holcombe
Our Town (Recorded live at Southern Fried for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Iris DeMent
Our Town (Live)
Iris DeMent
Sing The Delta (Live)
Iris DeMent
Let The Mystery Be (Live)
Iris DeMent
My Life
Iris DeMent
Mama's Opry
Iris DeMent
Who's Gonna Take The Garbage Out
John Prine
When My Morning Comes Around
Iris DeMent
After You're Gone
Iris DeMent
Ten Degrees and Getting Colder (feat. Iris DeMent)
Nanci Griffith
Infamous Angel
Iris DeMent
Let the Mystery Be
Iris De Ment
Mom And Dad's Waltz
Iris DeMent
