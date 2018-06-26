Mark Deller
Mark Deller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e069ae21-99c4-4c57-a411-78927962c6db
Mark Deller Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Deller (born 1938) is an English countertenor and conductor. He is the son of the first modern countertenor, Alfred Deller.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Deller Tracks
Sort by
Sound the Trumpet
Henry Purcell
Sound the Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the Trumpet
Orchestra
Last played on
Sound the Trumpet from Come Ye Sons of Art
Henry Purcell
Sound the Trumpet from Come Ye Sons of Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the Trumpet from Come Ye Sons of Art
Last played on
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist