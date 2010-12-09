Barry Allen (born in Edmonton, Alberta) is an award-winning Canadian rock musician and record producer/engineer. His career in music began as a guitarist and backup singer for Wes Dakus. In the early 1960s, he was discovered by producer Norman Petty, who arranged for Allen to record solo albums. In 1965, Allen signed with Capitol Records, where he recorded two singles and his debut album; that year, he won the Gold Leaf Award for Most Promising Male Vocalist.

In 1966, the title track from his second album, Lovedrops, went gold. In 1967, he recorded two more singles; however, sales figures were not to Capitol's liking, and he was released from this contract. In 1970, he released a third album, this time via MCA Records. In 1970 he also hosted a television show out of Calgary called 'Come Together' with various Canadian bands and his own band 'Cheyenne Winter'.

Shawn Nagy's Super Oldies label reissued Allen's original material along with unreleased tracks on a two-CD set "Clovis Collection" in 2012, with a CD Release Concert reuniting Barry with Stu Mitchell, Dennis Paul & Gerry Dere of "The Rebels" in their first show together in over 20 years. Allen then formed the "New Rebels" with local musicians to do the occasional performance. A stereo reissue of "Goin' Places" was released in 2013, followed by "Love Drops" in 2016.