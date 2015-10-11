Polly JamesBorn 8 July 1941
Polly James
1941-07-08
Polly James Biography (Wikipedia)
Polly James (born 1941) is an English actress with a career in theatre, film, television and radio.
Polly James Tracks
Half A Sixpence
Tommy Steele
Half A Sixpence
I & Albert
Polly James
I & Albert
I & Albert
