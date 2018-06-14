The Bambi MolestersFormed 1995
The Bambi Molesters
1995
The Bambi Molesters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bambi Molesters were a surf rock band from Sisak, Croatia. Since their formation in 1995, they have taken part in the revival of the 1960s surf genre and continue to contribute to its survival and further development with their music. They have managed to build their reputation as a contemporary surf rock band.
The Bambi Molesters performed regularly in Croatia and all over Europe, often opening for the US rock band R.E.M.
The track "Chaotica" (from their third album Sonic Bullets: 13 from the Hip) was featured in the soundtrack of Season 5 of the TV series Breaking Bad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bambi Molesters Tracks
The Kiss Off
The Bambi Molesters
The Kiss Off
The Kiss Off
Last played on
Double Danger
The Bambi Molesters
Double Danger
Double Danger
Last played on
Malagueña
The Bambi Molesters
Malagueña
Malagueña
Last played on
