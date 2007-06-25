MahastiBorn 16 November 1946. Died 25 June 2007
Mahasti
1946-11-16
Mahasti Biography (Wikipedia)
Eftekhar Dadehbala (Salarpour) (Persian: افتخار ددهبالا), better known as Mahasti (Persian: مهستی, November 16, 1946 – June 25, 2007), was an Iranian singer of Persian classical, Folk, and pop music. She was the younger sister of Iranian singer Hayedeh.
