SolexDutch electronic producer Elisabeth Esselink. Born 14 August 1965
Solex
1965-08-14
Solex Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Esselink (born 14 August 1965), known by her stage name Solex, is a Dutch musician based in Amsterdam. Her music is a light-hearted amalgamation of pop music, electronica and sampling.
Solex Tracks
Pick Up
Solex
Pick Up
Solex Is Barely Dressed (Radio 1 Session, 5 May 1998)
Solex
Solex Lipped (Radio 1 Session, 5 May 1998)
Solex
Solex Lipped (Radio 1 Session, 5 May 1998)
Snappy And Cocky
Solex
Snappy And Cocky
Solex All Lickety Split (Radio 1 Session, 5 May 1998)
Solex
You're So Square (Radio 1 Session, 5 May 1998)
Solex
Stay
Solex
Stay
Pickup
solex
Pickup
R is for Ring-a-Ding
Solex
R is for Ring-a-Ding
Solex Lipped
Solex
Solex Lipped
