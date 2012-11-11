The Rural Alberta AdvantageFormed 2005
The Rural Alberta Advantage
2005
The Rural Alberta Advantage is a Canadian indie rock band that formed in 2005 in Toronto. The band consists of Nils Edenloff on lead vocals and guitar, Amy Cole (Robin Hatch between September 2016 and January 2018) on keyboards, bass, and backing vocals, and Paul Banwatt on drums. They have released four albums and are signed to Paper Bag Records in Canada and Saddle Creek Records internationally. In 2011 they were nominated for a Polaris Music Prize.
Stamp
The Rural Alberta Advantage
Stamp
Stamp
Last played on
In the Summertime
The Rural Alberta Advantage
In the Summertime
In the Summertime
Last played on
Drain The Blood
The Rural Alberta Advantage
Drain The Blood
