1975
Eddie & The Hot Rods
Eddie and the Hot Rods are a pub rock band from Essex founded in 1975. They are best known for their 1977 UK top ten hit "Do Anything You Wanna Do", released under the name The Rods. The group broke up in 1981, but have reformed several times since, with singer Barrie Masters the only constant member.
Tracks
Do Anything You Wanna Do
Do Anything You Wanna Do
Teenage Depression
Teenage Depression
Wooly Bully
Wooly Bully
At Night
At Night
Keep On Keeping On
Keep On Keeping On
Upcoming Events
12
Mar
2019
Eddie and the Hot Rods, Stiff Little Fingers
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
16
Mar
2019
Eddie and the Hot Rods, Stiff Little Fingers
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
17
Mar
2019
Eddie and the Hot Rods, Stiff Little Fingers
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
19
Mar
2019
Eddie and the Hot Rods, Stiff Little Fingers
Ironworks, Inverness, UK
13
Apr
2019
Eddie and the Hot Rods
O2 Academy Islington, London, UK
