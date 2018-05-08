James KeaneIrish traditional musician and accordion player. Born 1948
James Keane
1948
James Keane Biography (Wikipedia)
James Keane (Irish: Séamus Ó Catháin; 7 February 1948) is an Irish traditional musician and accordion player. The Italian Castagnari company issued and continues a line of signature instruments called keanebox in his honor.
James Keane Tracks
Paddy Fahy's Reels
Paddy Fahy's Reels
CARMEL MAHONEY MULHAIRE/THE MAID IN THE CHERRY TREE/THE KILFENORA JIG
THE BRIDE'S FAVOURITE/TONY ROWE'S
THE BRIDE'S FAVOURITE/TONY ROWE'S
The Two And Sixpenny Girl/The New House/The Tar Road To Sligo
SLIEVE RUSSELL
SLIEVE RUSSELL
Return to Camden Town, Miss Thornton's, The Repeal of the Union
The Grand Spey - The Galtee - Lucky In Love
Yugobrazilica
Yugobrazilica
Waltz in Becky Sharp
Waltz in Becky Sharp
