CleaEnglish girl group. Formed 2002
Clea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e05f1a99-21b3-4d50-8da5-e5ce0f9c2d16
Clea Biography (Wikipedia)
Clea was an English girl group whose members met on the television show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. Chloe Morgan (née Staines), Lynsey Brown, Emma Beard, and Aimee Kearsley, decided to form a band after they were voted off the series. The name 'Clea' is an acronym of the first letter of each member's name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clea Tracks
Sort by
Stuck In The Middle
Clea
Stuck In The Middle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stuck In The Middle
Last played on
Clea Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist