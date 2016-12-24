Selina MartinBorn 1967
Selina Martin
1967
Selina Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Selina Martin (born 1967) is a singer-songwriter and actor based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her music is a fusion of pop, art-rock, and cabaret. It been described as “sneaky beautiful” and “sharp-as-shards.” She has been compared to PJ Harvey, Björk, and David Byrne.
Selina Martin Tracks
Wish List
Lay Down Your Arms
Bike
Selina Martin Links
