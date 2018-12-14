Inon Barnatan (born 1979 in Tel Aviv, Israel) is an American/Israeli classical pianist.

Inon Barnatan is a classical pianist living in New York City. He has studied under Victor Derevianko, Maria Curcio and Christopher Elton at The Royal Academy of Music. He often performs works by contemporary composers such as George Crumb, George Benjamin, Kaija Saariaho, and Judith Weir. Barnatan regularly performs with cellist Alisa Weilerstein.

In 2014, he became the first Artist in Association at the New York Philharmonic. His recent album Darknesse Visible was listed as one of the Best classical recordings of 2012 by The New York Times.

Barnatan has received many prestigious awards, such as the Avery Fischer Career Grant in 2009 and the Andrew Wolf Memorial Award.