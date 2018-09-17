Zola BloodFormed 1 October 2013
Zola Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e05d5755-101b-4796-befd-705288e690b1
Zola Blood Tracks
Sort by
Nothing
Zola Blood
Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing
Last played on
Birdsong (Eagles & Butterflies Remix) (feat. Zola Blood)
Claptone
Birdsong (Eagles & Butterflies Remix) (feat. Zola Blood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxyvs.jpglink
Birdsong (Eagles & Butterflies Remix) (feat. Zola Blood)
Last played on
Play Out
Zola Blood
Play Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play Out
Last played on
Islands
Zola Blood
Islands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Islands
Last played on
Heartbeat
Zola Blood
Heartbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbeat
Last played on
Leaves
Zola Blood
Leaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaves
Last played on
Playlists featuring Zola Blood
Zola Blood Links
Back to artist