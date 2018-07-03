Clotilde RosaBorn 11 May 1930. Died 24 November 2017
Maria Clotilde Belo de Carvalho Rosa Franco (11 May 1930 – 24 November 2017), known as Clotilde Rosa, was a Portuguese harpist, music educator and composer.
