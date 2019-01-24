Elle VarnerBorn 12 February 1989
Elle Varner
1989-02-12
Elle Varner Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabrielle Serene "Elle" Varner (born February 12, 1989) is an American singer. Born into a musical family in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Los Angeles, Varner studied at New York University's Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music. In October 2009, she signed with RCA Records along with a co-publishing agreement with Sony Music.
Varner released her debut album, Perfectly Imperfect, in August 2012, preceded by the release of the single "Only Wanna Give It to You". The album debuted at number four on the US Billboard Hot 200.
