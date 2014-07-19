The Moons
The Moons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moons are an English indie rock band formed in Northampton 2008 by singer/guitarist/songwriter Andy Crofts. The Moons have released three studio albums; "Mindwaves" (2014) and "Fables of History" (2012) on Schnitzel Records Ltd, and the debut Life On Earth on Acid Jazz Records in 2010.
Society
The Moons
Society
Society
Double Vision Love
The Moons
Double Vision Love
Jennifer Sits Alone
The Moons
Jennifer Sits Alone
Jennifer Sits Alone
Can You See Me (Live In Session)
The Moons
Can You See Me (Live In Session)
Can You See Me (Live In Session)
Something Soon
The Moons
Something Soon
Something Soon
Jennifer
The Moons
Jennifer
Jennifer
Revolutionary Lovers
The Moons
Revolutionary Lovers
Revolutionary Lovers
English Summer (Live)
The Moons
English Summer (Live)
English Summer (Live)
Nightmare Day
The Moons
Nightmare Day
Nightmare Day
Let It Go
The Moons
Let It Go
Let It Go
Chinese Whispers
The Moons
Chinese Whispers
Chinese Whispers
Everyday Heroes
The Moons
Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes
The Ragman
The Moons
The Ragman
The Ragman
Lost Soul
The Moons
Lost Soul
Lost Soul
Wondering
The Moons
Wondering
Wondering
Promise Not To Tell
The Moons
Promise Not To Tell
Promise Not To Tell
Torn Between Two
The Moons
Torn Between Two
Torn Between Two
