Here We Go MagicFormed 2008
Here We Go Magic
2008
Here We Go Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
Here We Go Magic is an American indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. The group was originally formed by core members Luke Temple, Michael Bloch and Peter Hale, in late 2008. The project signed to Western Vinyl in 2008, followed by the five-piece group's signing to Secretly Canadian in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Over The Ocean
Hard To Be Close
Make Up Your Mind
Alone but Moving
Make Up Your Mind (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2012)
I Believe In Action (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2012)
How Do I Know (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2012)
A Different Ship (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2012)
How Do I Know
Miracle of Mary
Casual
Falling
Candy Apple
Girls In The Early Morning
Ordinary Feeling
Stella
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T12:09:14
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
