Karol SzymanowskiBorn 6 October 1882. Died 28 March 1937
Karol Maciej Szymanowski (3 October 1882 – 29 March 1937) was a Polish composer and pianist, the most celebrated Polish composer of the early 20th century. He is considered a member of the late 19th-/early 20th-century modernist movement Young Poland and widely viewed as one of the greatest Polish composers.
The early works show the influence of the late Romantic German school as well as the early works of Alexander Scriabin, as exemplified by his Étude Op. 4 No. 3 and his first two symphonies. Later, he developed an impressionistic and partially atonal style, represented by such works as the Third Symphony and his Violin Concerto No. 1. His third period was influenced by the folk music of the Polish Górale people, including the ballet Harnasie, the Fourth Symphony, and his sets of Mazurkas for piano. King Roger, composed between 1918-1924, remains the most popular opera by Szymanowski. His other significant works include opera Hagith, Symphony No. 2, The Love Songs of Hafiz, and Stabat Mater.
Karol Szymanowski
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 - Preview Clip
Szymanowski: Symphony No. 3, 'The Song of the Night' - Preview Clip
Chant De Roxane
The Fountain of Arethusa (Myths, Op 30, No 1)
String Quartet No 2 Op 56
Chant de Roxane
Polish Dances
Harnasie - ballet pantomime Op.55
Prelude in D flat, Op 1 no 3
Piano Sonata no 3, Op 36
Polonaise from 'Four Polish Dances'
Etude in B flat minor, Op 43 no 3
Two Mazurkas, Op 62
Excerpts from Nine Preludes, Op 1 [Preludes nos 2, 5 & 7]
Symphony No.3 Op.27 The Song of the Night
Sheherazade - no.1 of 'Masques' for piano, Op 34
6 Piesni kurpiowskie [6 Kurpian songs] for chorus [1929]
Mazurka Op 50 no 17
Stabat mater Op.53 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Preludes for piano, Op.1
Concert Overture in E major, Op 12
20 Mazurkas for piano, Op 50 No 1 in E major; No 2; No 13
Concert Overture, Op 12
Mazurka, Op.50 No.3
Mazurka, Op.50 No.4
Prelude and fugue in C sharp minor
Piano Sonata No.3 (Op.36)
String Quartet No 1 in C major, Op 37
Piano Sonata in C minor, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
String Quartet No.2 Op.56
Love songs of Hafiz: Eternal Youth
Notturno e Tarantella Op.28
Violin Concerto No 1 Op.35
Roxana's Song (King Roger)
Etude Op.4 No.3 - Andante in modo d'una canzone (con dolore)
Paganini Caprice No 3 (Three Paganini Caprices, Op 40)
Violin and piano sonata in D minor, Op 9 (3rd mvt)
Study No 1 in E flat minor, Op 4
The Fountain of Arethusa from Myths for violin and piano (Op.30)
Violin Concerto No.2
Violin Concerto No.1 Op.35
