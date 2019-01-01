Louis MacNeiceBorn 12 September 1907. Died 3 September 1963
Louis MacNeice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e04ccd85-d379-40b0-96c9-5074588cf7ea
Louis MacNeice Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Louis MacNeice CBE (12 September 1907 – 3 September 1963) was a British poet and playwright from Northern Ireland, and a member of the Auden Group, which also included W. H. Auden, Stephen Spender and Cecil Day-Lewis. MacNeice's body of work was widely appreciated by the public during his lifetime, due in part to his relaxed but socially and emotionally aware style. Never as overtly or simplistically political as some of his contemporaries, he expressed a humane opposition to totalitarianism as well as an acute awareness of his roots.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis MacNeice Tracks
Sort by
Sunlight On The Garden
Louis MacNeice
Sunlight On The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunlight On The Garden
Last played on
Louis MacNeice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist