Joseph de Pasquale (October 14, 1919 – June 22, 2015) was an American violist.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Joseph de Pasquale was a student of Louis Bailly, Max Aronoff and William Primrose at the Curtis Institute of Music. He was the principal violist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1947 to 1964, and later the Philadelphia Orchestra.

He performed and recorded with Angelin Chang, Jascha Heifetz, Ruggiero Ricci, Isaac Stern, Gregor Piatigorsky, and Anshel Brusilow, among others. He also premiered several important compositions of the viola repertoire, including the Viola Concerto by Walter Piston and the Viola Sonata by George Rochberg, and recorded for the RCA, Sony, Boston, Albany Records, and Decca labels.

Until his death at age 95, Joseph de Pasquale was Professor of Viola at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. He raised a whole generation of prominent violists, among them Roberto Diaz, Stephen Wyrczynski, Viacheslav Dinerchtein, Richard Fleischman and Cathy Basrak.