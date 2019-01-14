Ho99o9 (pronounced Horror) is an American hip hop group founded by theOGM and Eaddy in 2012 in Newark, New Jersey. They relocated to Los Angeles in 2014, where they attracted a strong cult following on account of their live performance, according to the LA Weekly, and attracted collaborators such as Ian Longwell who plays drums and produces for Santigold. Their style combines dark hip hop with the aggression of hardcore punk.

Ho99o9 was one of Rolling Stone's "10 New Artists You Need to Know" in 2014 and The Guardian's "New Band of the Week". The band has performed at the Afropunk Festival in 2014, the SXSW Music Festival in 2015 and Primavera Sound Festival in 2016. Ho99o9 has released two EPs, Mutant Freax and Horrors of 1999, accompanied by grindhouse-style music videos; their first full-length album United States Of Horror was released on the 5th of May, 2017.