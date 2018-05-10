The HackerFrench electro/techno producer Michel Amato. Born 1973
The Hacker
1973
The Hacker Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Amato, better known by his stage name The Hacker, is a French electroclash and techno producer who has worked extensively with Miss Kittin. His work has been influenced by electro artists like Kraftwerk, new wave artists such as The Cure and Depeche Mode, as well as the French rave scene of the early 1990s. His artist name comes from the Jeff Mills' track of the same name.
Upstart
Miss Kittin & The Hacker
Upstart
Upstart
Last played on
Nu-NRG (Dax J Edit)
The Hacker
Nu-NRG (Dax J Edit)
Nu-NRG (Dax J Edit)
Last played on
Time X
The Hacker
Time X
Time X
Last played on
Shockwave (Gesaffelstein Remix)
The Hacker
Shockwave (Gesaffelstein Remix)
At Night
The Hacker
At Night
At Night
Last played on
Clear
The Hacker
Clear
Clear
Last played on
Satori
The Hacker
Satori
Satori
Last played on
Bass 4
The Hacker
Bass 4
Bass 4
Last played on
