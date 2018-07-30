The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra50s-60s incarnation of the orchestra. Formed 1945
The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e044a6a2-b5d3-4444-b3f5-31bd5cd2187d
Tracks
Sort by
Hora staccato
Grigoras Dinicu
Hora staccato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hora staccato
Last played on
Grande Vlae Brillante in E-Flat Major
Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra
Grande Vlae Brillante in E-Flat Major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grande Vlae Brillante in E-Flat Major
Performer
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite: On The Trail (feat. Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Felix Slatkin)
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite: On The Trail (feat. Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Felix Slatkin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Canyon Suite: On The Trail (feat. Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Felix Slatkin)
Featured Artist
Last played on
España
Émile Waldteufel
España
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc054.jpglink
España
Last played on
Hora staccato
Grigoras Dinicu
Hora staccato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmfhx.jpglink
Hora staccato
Last played on
Second Rhapsody
Leonard Pennario
Second Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Second Rhapsody
Last played on
Dream Of Olwen
The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra
Dream Of Olwen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Of Olwen
Last played on
Pizzicato Polka from Sylvia
Felix Slatkin
Pizzicato Polka from Sylvia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Pizzicato Polka from Sylvia
Last played on
Hora staccato
Michael Rabin
Hora staccato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hora staccato
Last played on
X MEN - THE LAST STAND: The Last Stand (feat. The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra & Pete Anthony)
John Powell
X MEN - THE LAST STAND: The Last Stand (feat. The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra & Pete Anthony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qr916.jpglink
X MEN - THE LAST STAND: The Last Stand (feat. The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra & Pete Anthony)
Last played on
Piano Concerto
Spellbound
Piano Concerto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto
Performer
Last played on
Pavane Pour Une Infante Défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane Pour Une Infante Défunte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Pavane Pour Une Infante Défunte
Last played on
Farandole
Felix Slatkin
Farandole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farandole
Last played on
Deck The Halls With Boughs Of Holly
The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra
Deck The Halls With Boughs Of Holly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mardi Gras
The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra
Mardi Gras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mardi Gras
Last played on
Silent Night, Holy Night
The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra
Silent Night, Holy Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Night, Holy Night
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist