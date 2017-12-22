Shaun Keaveny
Shaun William Keaveny is a British broadcaster who presents the breakfast show on digital radio station BBC Radio 6 Music.
- Murray Lachlan Young's The Drummer Poemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nnp73.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nnp73.jpg2018-10-12T09:32:00.000ZA poem to celebrate Hug A Drummer Day, which took place earlier this week.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnnbk
Murray Lachlan Young's The Drummer Poem
- Nadine Shah on her Hyundai Mercury Prize nominationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lkpys.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lkpys.jpg2018-09-19T10:06:00.000ZShe also shares her reaction to the nomination as well as talking about the political nature of the record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06lkp10
Nadine Shah on her Hyundai Mercury Prize nomination
- "Blow-torching halloumi, with a bone through your nose." Listen again to Murray Lachlan Young's 'Hipster Thinking' poemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d0lpk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d0lpk.jpg2018-07-06T09:35:00.000ZMurray Lachlan Young's 'Hipster Thinking' poemhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d0jpx
"Blow-torching halloumi, with a bone through your nose." Listen again to Murray Lachlan Young's 'Hipster Thinking' poem
- "We need to radically look at mental health as the key thing" Author Matt Haig chats to Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ctjry.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ctjry.jpg2018-07-04T09:33:00.000ZAuthor Matt Haig chats to Shaun Keaveny about his new book, Notes On A Nervous Planet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cth6k
"We need to radically look at mental health as the key thing" Author Matt Haig chats to Shaun Keaveny
- "You cannot be a void!" Professor Brian Cox scientifically reassures Shaunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cr0bc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cr0bc.jpg2018-07-03T09:49:00.000ZProf Brian Cox joins Shaun for a science chat about the Big Bang theory, revealing that much like the content of the show the universe could have popped out of nowhere.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cqzsd
"You cannot be a void!" Professor Brian Cox scientifically reassures Shaun
- Comedian Mark Watson joins Shaunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06c1g6k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06c1g6k.jpg2018-06-25T09:46:00.000ZComedian Mark Watson joins Shaun to talk about touring his brand new 'The Infinite Show'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06c1dgn
Comedian Mark Watson joins Shaun
- Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse tell 6 Music Breakfast about the art of being funnyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bm8bx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bm8bx.jpg2018-06-21T10:13:00.000ZBob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse tell 6 Music Breakfast about the art of being funnyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bpyfb
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse tell 6 Music Breakfast about the art of being funny
- Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse join Shaunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bm8bx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bm8bx.jpg2018-06-20T10:29:00.000ZShaun welcomes Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse to the show to chat about their brand new BBC series, 'Gone Fishing'. Yes, a chat about fishing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bm14c
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse join Shaun
- Shaun: “We’ve got the technology to send a probe to land on an asteroid in retrograde but we can’t get Windows 95 to work!”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bj3yj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bj3yj.jpg2018-06-19T09:44:00.000ZProf Brian Cox joins Shaun for a Science chat about an asteroid that's spinning in retrograde, which scientists are hoping to land on to gather some samples.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bj39d
Shaun: “We’ve got the technology to send a probe to land on an asteroid in retrograde but we can’t get Windows 95 to work!”
- Prof Brian Cox on Water: 'There are elements of water recycled through Caligula’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0695g2v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0695g2v.jpg2018-06-05T09:58:00.000ZProf Brian Cox chats to Shaun Keaveny about the origins of water suggesting it could be recycled as far back as Roman times.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0695frx
Prof Brian Cox on Water: 'There are elements of water recycled through Caligula’
- Dean Burnett on his book The Happy Brainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067flmz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067flmz.jpg2018-05-17T11:22:00.000ZFor Mental Health Awareness Week, Shaun chats to neuroscientist, stand-up comedian and author of The Happy Brain, Dean Burnett.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067fhp4
Dean Burnett on his book The Happy Brain
- Murray Lachlan Young's 'I Need To Relax'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066w8cf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066w8cf.jpg2018-05-11T11:02:00.000Z6 Music Breakfast's resident poet Murray Lachlan Young performs his poem 'I Need To Relax', reflecting on Shaun's difficulty to unwind.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066w745
Murray Lachlan Young's 'I Need To Relax'
- ‘I can’t believe I’m even saying this’ – David Bowie’s deathhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gr4pc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gr4pc.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZShaun Keaveny and Matt Everitt announce the breaking news that David Bowie has died.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gb43k
‘I can’t believe I’m even saying this’ – David Bowie’s death
- The making of the All Star Bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ydrn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ydrn.jpg2016-09-19T15:22:00.000ZHow did stars from Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Breaking Bad end up in a band together?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048dlpc
The making of the All Star Band
- Shaun Keaveny hears the All Star Band track for the first timehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ydrn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ydrn.jpg2016-09-15T13:09:00.000ZThere's a wookie on a kazoo...but can you hear Shaun play the drums?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047ydv3
Shaun Keaveny hears the All Star Band track for the first time
- The All Star Band: The Trackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047r7wh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047r7wh.jpg2016-09-14T23:00:00.000ZFeaturing stars from Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Dr Who...and a wookie on a kazoo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047r89v
The All Star Band: The Track
- Game of Thrones' favourite sadist Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) joins Shaun's All Star Bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044bvpq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044bvpq.jpg2016-08-11T13:38:00.000ZJamie Stangroom is putting together a band for Shaun Keaveny as he learns the drums.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044bvs4
Game of Thrones' favourite sadist Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) joins Shaun's All Star Band
- Blood, guts and passion: Carmen in two minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042qycc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042qycc.jpg2016-08-03T23:01:00.000ZShaun Keaveny narrates the tragic tale of Carmen, Don José and the bullfighter Escamillo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043g582
Blood, guts and passion: Carmen in two minutes
- Eric Stonestreet and his hip-hop egg-shakerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041fnsf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041fnsf.jpg2016-07-14T12:03:00.000ZJamie Stangroom introduces the first member of Shaun Keaveny's All-Star Band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041fpbd
Eric Stonestreet and his hip-hop egg-shaker
