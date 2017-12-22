Shaun: “We’ve got the technology to send a probe to land on an asteroid in retrograde but we can’t get Windows 95 to work!”

2018-06-19T09:44:00.000Z

Prof Brian Cox joins Shaun for a Science chat about an asteroid that's spinning in retrograde, which scientists are hoping to land on to gather some samples.

