Killian DonnellyIrish-born musical theatre performer. Born 1984
Killian Donnelly
1984
Killian Donnelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Killian Donnelly (born 25 June 1984) is an Irish musical theatre performer. He has appeared in musicals and plays, such as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Commitments, Memphis and Kinky Boots.
Killian Donnelly Performances & Interviews
2016-04-17T12:53:00.000Z Killian Donnelly and Matt Henry perform two songs from the multi-award winning musical
The Kinky Boots Cast Live in Session
Killian Donnelly Tracks
Soul Of A Man
Charlie's Soliloquy (One)
Step One
Everybody Say Yeah
Matt Henry
Make Me Stronger
Everybody Say Yeah
Take What You Got
Soul of a Man (Live)
Playlists featuring Killian Donnelly
