Flat Eric is a puppet character created by Quentin Dupieux (better known under his stage name Mr. Oizo) from Levi's commercials for Sta-Prest One Crease Denim Clothing, built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. His name comes from an idea for a commercial that involved having a car run over his head and flattening it. The idea was not used, but the name stuck.

In the commercials, Flat Eric would ride with his friend Angel (played by Philippe Petit) around California, evading the police as a wanted criminal. As of 2018, Mr. Oizo still uses Flat Eric as a mascot.