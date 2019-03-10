The Young ProfessionalsElectronic pop duo from Tel Aviv. Formed 2009
The Young Professionals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e03b1605-82ab-4d09-bc62-e572f6103e4a
The Young Professionals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Young Professionals (also known as TYP or T¥P) is an Israeli electro pop band made up of producer Johnny Goldstein (in Hebrew ג'וני יונתן גולדשטיין, born January 29, 1991) and singer/songwriter/producer Ivri Lider (in Hebrew עברי לידר, born February 10, 1974). The band mixes electronic sounds, guitars and acoustic percussion to create music described as alternative pop.
In 2012, the duo released their debut album internationally as 9am to 5pm, 5pm to Whenever (originally an Israeli 2011 release titled 09:00 to 17:00, 17:00 to Whenever). "TYP D.I.S.C.O.", a remake of the well-known hit by Ottawan is their first international hit single.
Typ Disco
The Young Professionals
Typ Disco
Typ Disco
