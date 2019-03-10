The Young Professionals (also known as TYP or T¥P) is an Israeli electro pop band made up of producer Johnny Goldstein (in Hebrew ג'וני יונתן גולדשטיין, born January 29, 1991) and singer/songwriter/producer Ivri Lider (in Hebrew עברי לידר, born February 10, 1974). The band mixes electronic sounds, guitars and acoustic percussion to create music described as alternative pop.

In 2012, the duo released their debut album internationally as 9am to 5pm, 5pm to Whenever (originally an Israeli 2011 release titled 09:00 to 17:00, 17:00 to Whenever). "TYP D.I.S.C.O.", a remake of the well-known hit by Ottawan is their first international hit single.