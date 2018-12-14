Alphonse MouzonBorn 21 November 1948. Died 26 December 2016
1948-11-21
Alphonse Lee Mouzon (November 21, 1948 – December 25, 2016) was an American jazz fusion drummer and the owner of Tenacious Records, a label that primarily released Mouzon's recordings. He was a composer, arranger, producer, and actor. He gained popularity in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
By All Means
Alphonse Mouzon
By All Means
By All Means
I'm glad that you're here
Alphonse Mouzon
I'm glad that you're here
I'm glad that you're here
I'm Glade That You're
DJ Maze
DJ Maze
I'm Glade That You're
I'm Glade That You're
Ant Steps on an Elephant’s Toe
Albert Mangelsdorff
Ant Steps on an Elephant’s Toe
Ant Steps on an Elephant’s Toe
Crystallization
Alphonse Mouzon
Crystallization
Crystallization
Take Your Troubles Away
Alphonse Mouzon
Take Your Troubles Away
Take Your Troubles Away
Brazilian Skies
Bill Summers
Brazilian Skies
Brazilian Skies
Happiness Is Loving You
Alphonse Mouzon
Happiness Is Loving You
Happiness Is Loving You
Space Invadors
Alphonse Mouzon
Space Invadors
Space Invadors
